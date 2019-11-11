Cyclone Bulbul Claims 13 Lives In Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 13 people have been killed under the impact of cyclone Bulbul through southern Bangladesh.

As per reports, people lost their lives due to falling trees, collapsed houses and illness owing to heavy rain and strong wind triggered by the cyclonic storm.

The cyclone, which later became a deep depression on Sunday, ravaged about 5,000 homes in the country’s south-western coastal districts, according to State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.

As many as 5,787 safety shelters harboured over 2.1 million people during the cyclone, said Enamur. The evacuees returned to their homes on Sunday.

Notably, the storm made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district with its status downgraded to “severe” from “very severe” at about 9 p.m. on Saturday as the gale wind speed dropped to about 115-125 km per hour.