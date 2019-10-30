Cuttack man held for faking Rs 18 lakh loot, amount recovered

Cuttack: Police on Wednesday arrested a person for faking a loot of Rs 18 lakh yesterday and lodging a false complaint at Khuntuni Police station.

The accused person has been identified as Santosh Kumar Raj (29), of Rajkishorepur in Khuntuni PS, and an employee of a private company in the same locality.

According to sources, Santosh had yesterday lodged a police complaint alleging that he was headed to Bhubaneswar from Dhenkanal in the morning when four bike-borne miscreants intercepted him. When opposed, the desperadoes threatened him and decamped with the bag containing Rs 18 lakh.

Acting on the complaint of Santosh, a police team conducted a search at his house, during which Rs 15,30,000 was found concealed under a mattress. Santosh was attempting to misappropriate the firm’s money and spend it for his marriage, police sources said.

The accused then admitted to having falsely reported the case and disclosed that he had given Rs 2,66,000 to one Rakesh Sahoo, which has also been seized by police. A total of Rs 17,96,895 has been recovered in the case, sources added.

The accused has been arrested under Sections 409, 420 and 203 of the IPC on charges of cheating, misappropriation of money of the company where he was working and giving false information in respect of an offence, the police said.