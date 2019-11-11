CP issues traffic advisory for Bali Yatra at Kuakhai river bed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: To ensure better road convenience and safety for the public during Bali Yatra at Kuakhai river bed near Mancheswar and Jaripatna in Bhubaneswar from November 12 to November 20, the Commissionerate Police today issued a few traffic restrictions.

As per the notification, following traffic advisory has been made from 3 PM to 11 PM starting from November 12 to November 20.

<>

</>