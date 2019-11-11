CP issues traffic advisory for Bali Yatra at Kuakhai river bed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: To ensure better road convenience and safety for the public during Bali Yatra at Kuakhai river bed near Mancheswar and Jaripatna in Bhubaneswar from November 12 to November 20, the Commissionerate Police today issued a few traffic restrictions.
As per the notification, following traffic advisory has been made from 3 PM to 11 PM starting from November 12 to November 20.
- All the heavy vehicles/tourist vehicles including bus shall not be allowed to ply on Nandankanan to Puri road via Patia, Kua Khai embankment road up to Palasuni. The vehicles will be diverted from Patio bridge, Padma Kehsaripur, Palasuni and they will avail the National High way-16.
- No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Palasuni Kua Khai bridge cut towards Baliyatra ground and Nandankanan.
- All the two-wheelers / four-wheelers coming from Mancheswar (Kirloskar dealer) cut side shall park their vehicles in the designated parking place 500 meters. away before the Baliyatra ground.
- All the two-wheelers / four-wheelers coming from Nandankanana – Baranga side shall park their vehicle on the designated parking place about 600 meters. ahead from the Baliyatra ground near Barimunda water tank
- All the two-wheelers / four-wheelers coming from Patio side shall park their vehicles in the designated parking ground of the village Jari Patna in front of the Baliyatra ground.
- No vehicles shall be allowed to park on either side of the embankment road from village Mancheswar to Barimunda village.