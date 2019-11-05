Cough syrup bottles seized in Sonepur

Sonepur: As many as 221 bottles of cough syrup, containing a high percentage of alcohol, were seized near Ulunda in Sonepur district on Tuesday morning.

Police have also arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Acting on reliable inputs about the consignment, Ulunda police intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Ulunda this morning and conducted a search. During the search, police found at least 221 bottles of cough syrup, containing a high percentage of alcohol.

Following this, police seized the bottles and arrested the accused persons for further investigation into the matter. Besides, a fake gun and the vehicle used in transporting the consignment have also been seized.