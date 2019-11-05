Cops lay siege to Delhi Police HQ area, refuses to budge despite assurance

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel protesting outside police headquarters have refused to budge from their stand despite being assured by their chief Amulya Patnaik.

The cops, both in uniform and plain clothes, have laid siege to the busy road outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO demanding stern action against lawyers who were involved in violent incidents against police personnel.

The row started on Saturday following violent clashes between police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court premises, allegedly over a parking dispute.

At least 20 cops and several lawyers were injured in the incident. Another incident on Monday added fuel to the raging fire when lawyers roughed up a policeman outside Saket court.