Consultative Workshop On Reorientation Of ITDAs For Tribal Development Held

Bhubaneswar: A one-day consultative workshop on ‘Reorientation of ITDAs for Tribal Development was organised by the Department of SC & ST Development on Thursday.

The key objectives of the workshop were to understand the issues and challenges in tribal development; and discuss the road map for strategic and transformational tribal development.

The workshop was participated by Shri R, Balakrishnan Chief Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, DC cum ACS, Mrs. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary SC & ST Development Department. Dr. A.B Ota, Director SCSTRTI and other sector experts.

Presentations and discussions were held on the effectiveness of the functioning and institutional mechanism of the ITDAs, core issues of the tribal development, challenges and impediments faced by the ITDAs in meeting their desired objectives, and critical suggestions to strengthen the ITDAs for effective delivery of its core objectives of tribal development.

It was articulated that a uniform approach should not be adopted for tribal development rather it was required to rethink, reorient the institutional functioning and strategize plans responding to real-time needs of the tribes, and above all, intensively engage with multiple stakeholders for transformation on the ground. It was emphasized by the participants that tribal development should not be seen or implemented in isolation.

Further, ITDAs should operate at two levels: respect and celebrate tribal identity and culture; and integrate development by convergence. ITDAS should play an advocacy role and focus on thematic approaches of tribal development, especially in the field of education, empowerment, livelihoods, health and nutrition.

Based on the deliberations by dignitaries and open house discussions a roadmap for tribal development will be conceptualized and a strategy framed to have focused intervention in livelihood and economy, address real-time requirements of tribal households, health, and nutrition intervention measures through convergence mode.