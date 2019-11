Bhubaneswar: Constitution Day was observed at East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquarters in Bhubaneswar today.

As per reports, Sudhir Kumar, Additional General Manager, ECoR read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Among others, all senior officers including Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR and staff were present on the occasion.

The programme was coordinated by Prakash Chandra Naik, Principal Chief Personnel Officer of ECoR.