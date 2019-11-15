Communication disrupted in Kashmir following fresh snowfall

Srinagar: Highways in Kashmir were closed as higher reaches of the region received fresh snowfall on Friday. The Met office has predicted light rains in coming days.

The snowfall and rains have led to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Srinagar-Leh national highway and the Mughal Road.

The officials said Drass in Ladakh’s Kargil district recorded nearly one-inch snowfall while Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway received five inches of snow.

Met officials said the famous ski-resort in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded nearly six inches of fresh snowfall. Areas in Ladakh received fresh snowfall overnight which continued in the morning.