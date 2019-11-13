College student found hanging inside house in Rourkela

Sundargarh: A Plus III second-year boy student was found hanging inside his house in sector 2 area of Rourkela in Sundargarh district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a student of Neelashaila Mahavidyalaya in the district.

According to sources, the matter came to light after the victim did not open the door of his room. Suspecting something wrong, the family members broke open the door and found the victim hanging to the ceiling.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, a note suspected to be written by the student before his death was also found from the spot. However, the actual cause behind the death of the student is yet to be ascertained.