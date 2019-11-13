College student found hanging inside house in Rourkela

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
College student found hanging
Representational image
8

Sundargarh: A Plus III second-year boy student was found hanging inside his house in sector 2 area of Rourkela in Sundargarh district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a student of Neelashaila Mahavidyalaya in the district.

Related Posts

Man’s Headless Body Recovered From Forest In Ganjam

5 hurt in group clash in Bolangir

Man’s Mutilated Body Found From Forest In Keonjhar

According to sources, the matter came to light after the victim did not open the door of his room. Suspecting something wrong, the family members broke open the door and found the victim hanging to the ceiling.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, a note suspected to be written by the student before his death was also found from the spot. However, the actual cause behind the death of the student is yet to be ascertained.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man’s Headless Body Recovered From Forest In Ganjam

5 hurt in group clash in Bolangir

Man’s Mutilated Body Found From Forest In Keonjhar

1 of 2,246