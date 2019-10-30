Coal-laden van seized in Jharsuguda, 2 held

By pragativadinewsservice
Jharsuguda: Police seized a coal-laden van from Brajrajnagar area in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Prakash Singh (33) and Deepak Kumbhar (18) of Ganga Nagar area in the district.

On receiving specific inputs, the police team swung into action and intercepted the van at Brajarajnagar. During the search, police found 13 tonnes of coal loaded in the vehicle. The estimated worth of the seized coal is above Rs 4 lakh, sources said.

Police have seized the vehicle (OD-02-K-6030) and took the accused persons into custody. A case (252 /19) under Sections 379, 411, 34 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway by the police, sources added.

