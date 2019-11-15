Classic Legends celebrates 1st anniv; launches production version of Jawa Perak

Mumbai/ Bhubaneswar: It was exactly a year ago when Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. embarked on a journey studded with classic motorcycles. The Jawa and Jawa forty two were launched to a thrilled audience at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai while the Jawa Perak was showcased as a factory custom.

Today, Classic Legends celebrated its first anniversary by delivering on its promise of launching the stunning new Jawa Perak. But, before unveiling the Perak, Classic Legends also touched upon the achievements of the year gone by. An overwhelming response to bookings for Jawa Motorcycles ensured the brand was sold out for 9 months, within a few days from the announcement and had to close online bookings within 40 days of launch. The brand also achieved the distinction of opening 100 new dealerships in a span of less than 100 days, an impressive accomplishment for an automobile brand in the country.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Last year we had the rare opportunity to resurrect an iconic brand. Jawa represented the desire and yearning in all of us for freedom and adventure. It’s been a deeply fulfilling year, stirring a thousand memories of fans who grew up with Jawa and innumerable stories of new owners who will grow up along them!”

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder& Director, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. said, “It was a proud moment for me and my team when we launched Jawa this day, last year. From being sold out in a span of weeks and expanding our dealership base in record time to launching the Forever Heroes and Jawa Nomads program, it has been a tremendous year for us. However, we have just scratched the surface and rearing to go with more new products and offerings. The opportunity to resurrect Jawa also came with its own set of challenges and we thank the community and our customers for keeping their faith enabling us to reach greater heights with our products and outreach programs.”

The brand conceived an important element called the #ForeverHeroesinitiative that sets a charter to give back to the armed forces, making two significant contributions so far to the Armed Forces Flag day Fund and the families of martyrs of Ladakh Scouts.

The year also saw the birth of #JawaNomads, the brand’s ride program with Ibex Trail 2019 giving a chance to riders from across India experience the phenomenal landscapes of Ladakh while riding to give back to the local communities.

Boman Irani, Co-Founder & Director, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd.said, ‘It wasalways a dream for my family to see Jawa grow as a responsible brand and the #RideToGiveBack initiative is a redemptionof that sentiment. It was great to see the brand we have nurtured make a difference to lives of people. The Jawa also has the distinction of bringing me back to the saddle of a motorcycle after a long time.The last one year has been thoroughly enjoyable astride a Jawa for me as well as the community.”

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. introduced the Jawa ‘Anniversary Edition’ in India, to mark the 90th anniversary of Jawa Motorcycles. This motorcycle is built as a homage to the glorious beginnings of the brand in 1929. This edition was limited to just 90 units and featured a special 90th anniversary colour scheme inspired by the Jawa 500 OHV the first ever Jawa to rollout in then Czechoslovakia. Every motorcycle will also feature commemorative emblem on the fuel tank along with its individual serial number out of 90.

Over the course of one year, the brand also reignited the spark of all Jawa and Yezdi riders in the country and united them back as a strong Jawa community with the biggest ever concurrent International Jawa Day celebrations.

The Jawa Perak

JawaPeraka distinctive Bobber embodying the spirit of Stealth, Vigilante and Dark in a factory custom avatar. Power comes through a 334cc liquid cooled, single cylinder,four stroke, DOHC engine, producing 30 bhp of power and 31 Nm of torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts, albeit chopped for the authentic bobber stance. All this power is put to the tarmac via a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience through the gears. Housed in a tweaked chassis with an all-new swingarm, engineered to offer the optimum transverse, longitudinal, torsional rigidity. Frame and swingarm stiffness have been tuned for a linear feel, aiding stability over straights and poise along winding roads.This plays a significant role in improving the handling.

The Perak is priced at INR 1,94,500 (ex- showroom, New Delhi) and the booking will begin online at www.jawamotorcycles.com from 1st January, 2020.

The Perak is a motorcycle reminiscing the past, yet far ahead of its time. Designed and developed as a factory custom embodying the spirit of Stealth, Vigilante and Dark, the Jawa Perak is BSVI compliant. The Perak is a true bobber in spirit and form. The ‘bobbed’ fenders, chopped exhaust and a floating seat make it the quintessential bobber.

Speaking more on the new motorcycle,Ashish Singh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “The last one year has been about putting smiles on every Jawa lover’s face with the Jawa and Jawa forty two. It is time for us now to offer more to our customers and the Perak paves the way for that. A true factory custom, the Perak rewrites the rules for a classic motorcycle, while keeping the character of a Jawa intact.”