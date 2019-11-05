Chinese hacking group behind cyber attacks in India: Research Group

Chinese hacking group
London: A Chinese hacking group is involved in stealing confidential data in six countries, including India, according to security researchers.

The specialists from London-headquartered global security solutions provider Positive Technologies said government organisations in India, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Russia, Thailand and Turkey have suffered damage as a result of the group’s attacks.

The investigation by Positive Technologies found that the attackers moved along the network either by exploiting Remote Code Execution vulnerability (MS17-010) or by using stolen credentials.

