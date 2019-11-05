Chinese group behind cyberattacks on India identified

London: Security researchers have discovered a Chinese hacking group that has stolen confidential data by attacking government organisations in six countries, including India.

Government organisations in India, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Russia, Thailand and Turkey suffered damage as a result of the group’s attacks, said specialists from London-headquartered global security solutions provider Positive Technologies.

“These attacks succeeded largely because most of the utilities the group uses to move inside the network are widely used by the specialists everywhere for network administration,” Denis Kuvshinov, Lead Specialist in Threat Analysis at Positive Technologies said in a statement.