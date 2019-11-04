China Provides Nationwide 5G Telecom Services

Beijing: China’s three major state-run telecom operators have unveiled their superfast 5G network across the country, as the Communist giant aims at becoming the global leader in next-generation telecom technology surpassing the US and other western nations.

As per reports, state-owned carriers China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom unveiled their 5G data plans on Thursday as China and the US are embroiled in a power struggle over trade and technology.

The three firms in simultaneous moves unveiled their monthly 5G plans with prices ranging from 128 yuan (about Rs 1,289) to 599 yuan (Rs 6,030). Subscribers will be able to enjoy connections way faster than 4G and less expensive data per gigabyte, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

5G is the next-generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

According to an estimate made by China Telecom, the country is expected to be a front-runner in the adoption of 5G services with over 170 million 5G subscribers by next year.