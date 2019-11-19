China coal mine blast kills 15, 9 injured

Beijing: At least 15 persons were killed and nine injured in a coal mine blast in Shanxi province of north China, according to state media on Tuesday.

The gas explosion occurred on Monday afternoon. The incident took place in a mine owned by Shangxi Pingyao Fengyan Coal & Coke Group Co, according to official news agency.

The news agency reported that 35 miners were working underground when the blast occurred, but 11 miners were able to escape.

In December 2018, seven miners were killed in southwestern Chongqing municipality.