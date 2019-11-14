Children’s Day Treasure Hunt at Kala-Bhoomi on Nov 17

Children's Day Treasure Hunt
Bhubaneswar: To celebrate Children’s Week, Kala-Bhoomi will be hosting a Children’s Day Treasure Hunt on Sunday, the 17th of November at 11AM.

An opportunity to celebrate Children’s Day with your child, the teams for the treasure hunt shall comprise one parent and one child. The team to reach the finish line with the maximum correct answers in the shortest time will be awarded the first prize.

To register for the event, one may mail his details to [email protected] and contact the telephone no. 08046809358, 917008528206. The participants will pay the museum entry fee only.

