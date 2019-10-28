Chief Secretary Celebrates Diwali with inmates of Chetana Special School

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy celebrated Diwali with the inmates of Jewels International Chetana Institute for Intellectually Disabled. Tripathy visited the institute in during afternoon hours yesterday and spent time with inmates up to evening.

The intellectually disabled children between the age group of 5 to 18 are provided care and special education here with grant-in-aid from the Government. The institute is run by the NGO Jewels International located near Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The special education imparted to these children ranges from Pre-Study to Pre-Vocational classes. Then they are linked to vocational classes after completion of which they become able to carry forward one or other occupation and lead a respectable life.

The Chief Secretary met the inmates, interacted with them, sat with them, clapped with them and as per demand of the children also took photographs with them. The children were greatly enthused by close interaction of the Chief Secretary and came forward to play with him.

On this occasion, Tripathy distributed sweets among the children. He saw their hostel, conference hall and classrooms. Chief Secretary also discussed with Prof Bijaya Pati Executive member of the NGO, Pradeep Behera and Principal of the Intuition regarding growth of the children and availability of the logistics for them.

Bhaskara Jyoti Sharma, Secretary Social Security and Empowerment of the Persons with Disability also joined the occasion and interacted with the inmates.