Chhath Puja: Festival Dedicated To Sun God

Bhubaneswar: Chhath Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is an ode to Sun God and is observed with great fervour and enthusiasm.

The four-day long Chhath Puja celebrations began on October 31 and will be on till November 3.

On Chhath Puja, women perform the morning puja by standing in a water body and offering water to the Sun and Chhathi Maiyya, believed to be Sun’s sister.

The Chhath Puja begins with certain rituals and practices that involve Nahay Khay, followed by Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Argh and Suryodaya. The festival holds special significance for childless couples as it is believed that if a couple fasts on Chhath Puja, they will be blessed with a child.

The festival is celebrated in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.