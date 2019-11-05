Chennai woman dies after falling into well while taking selfie

Chennai: A 23-year-old woman died after she fell into a well while to take a selfie at farmland near the Kandigai village in Pattabiram area in Chennai today. The deceased has been identified as T Mercy Steffy.

According to reports, the woman along with her fiancee, D Appu has visited a farm at Pattabiram area. Mercy wanted to take a selfie near a well situated on the farmland.

The farm well had stairs on its side and the couple climbed up the stairs to take pictures near the well.

As they were clicking pictures, Mercy who was sitting on the edge of the stairs lost balance and fell into the water. Appu also fell into the water in a bid to save his fiancee.

On hearing cries of help from Appu, a farmer rushed to the well and rescued him but could not spot Mercy. The fire personnel were alerted immediately. The team arrived on the spot and retrieved Mercy’s body.

A case has been registered by the Muthapudupet Police. Mercy’s body has been sent for postmortem. Appu is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Further investigation is underway, reports said.