Chance for Wriddhiman Saha to go past MS Dhoni in Tests vs Bangladesh

Indore: India’s wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will look to surpass MS Dhoni on the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals in the India-Bangladesh Tests.

India will take on Bangladesh in Indore from Thursday as the two teams meet after India’s win in the T20I series.

Wriddhiman Saha currently has 7 dismissals from 2 Tests involving India and Bangladesh while MS Dhoni leads the list with 15 from 3 Tests. Following him, Dinesh Karthik is second on the list with 12 wickets.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is on the third spot with 11 wickets. Former Bangladesh cricketer Khaled Mashud is 4th with 8 wickets.

Notably, Rahim had the opportunity to go past MS Dhoni as early as the 1st Test in Indore.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-Bangladesh Tests

MS Dhoni – 15, Catches – 12, Stumpings – 3

Dinesh Karthik – 12, Catches – 11, Stumpings – 1

Mushfiqur Rahim – 11, Catches – 9, Stumpings – 2

Khaled Mashud – 8, Catches – 5, Stumpings – 3

Wriddhiman Saha – 7, Catches – 5, Stumpings – 2

Wriddhiman Saha got the nod ahead of Rishabh Pant in the 3-match Test series against South Africa at home earlier this year. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the side and was impressive behind the wickets.