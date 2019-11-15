CESU Rewards Cash Award To Power Theft Informers

Bhubaneswar: The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) today disbursed cash reward amounting to Rs 78,600 to 13 informers for reporting power thefts in their respective areas.

Golak Bihari Sahu, Public Relations Officer, CESU, informed that the 13 informers who have been awarded hail from Puri, Nimapara, Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar.

For electricity theft, CESU recently launched the ‘theft award scheme’ to encourage people to report power thefts.

“People are now reporting incidents of power theft via WhatsApp and SMS on the designated mobile no-9437158670. The name and address of informers are being kept secret and the cash reward is 10% of the realised amount from the defaulters,” Sahu added.