Central Empowered Committee Reviews Projects under OMBADC

Bhubaneswar: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) constituted by Supreme Court of India reviewed the status of the projects with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in State Lok Seva Bhawan today wherein Chief Executive Officer of OMBADC Smt Uma Nanduri presented the updates for discussion.

Taking a sector and project wise review of the progress, the members of the committee expressed satisfaction on the type of projects undertaken as per guidelines of the Supreme Court. It was discussed in the meeting that the Five Member Committee under the Chairmanship of P.V. Jayakrishnan would visit OMBADC areas in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts to see the actual state of the projects at the ground level. They would visit different places up to 2nd November, and on their return would submit their report to the Supreme Court.

The discussion in the meeting show that OMBADC Phase-I is under implementation in 691 villages spreading over 121 GPs in 29 block of 8 districts namely Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. In this phase around Rs.869 cr was allotted to the State under CAMPA funding. Mainly the drinking water, housing, skill development, farm forestry and social forestry works have been undertaken with this fund. CEO Smt Nanaduri appraised that 29,829 housing units, 244 drinking water projects and skill development for 200 ST & SC youths had been taken up. Besides, block & avenue plantation, urban plantation, seedling distribution, assisted natural regeneration and soil moisture conservation projects have also been taken up. So far, around Rs.860 cr has been released against these projects.

Under Phase-II of OMBADC, around Rs.16000 cr is available with the State. Against this the Oversight Authority constituted under Justice A.K. Patnaik has sanctioned a total number of 15 projects in seven sectors estimated around Rs.10,000 cr. The major sectors include drinking water, education, health, livelihood, rural connectivity, environmental protection & pollution control, water conservation and soil & moisture conservation. The projects under Phase-II are in first stage of implantation.

Additional Chief Secretary Steel & Mines Raj Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sandeep Tripathy along with members of the CEC participated in the discussions.