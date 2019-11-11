Caller threatens to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Caller threatens
8

New Delhi: An anonymous caller has rang Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and threatened to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar, police said.

Security around the famous ghat on the banks of the Ganges was tightened following the anonymous call. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said the caller rang up the Chief Minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and threatened to blow up the ghat.

Related Posts

Sena-NCP meet to end Maharashtra turmoil

Pakistan increases troops’ deployment near LoC

Ram temple construction in Ayodhya likely to begin on Ram…

Media reports said the phone was received by the chief minister’s protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat.

The SSP said a case was registered and investigation initiated on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the protocol officer on Sunday.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sena-NCP meet to end Maharashtra turmoil

Pakistan increases troops’ deployment near LoC

Ram temple construction in Ayodhya likely to begin on Ram…

1 of 3,210