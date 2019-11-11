Caller threatens to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar

New Delhi: An anonymous caller has rang Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and threatened to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar, police said.

Security around the famous ghat on the banks of the Ganges was tightened following the anonymous call. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said the caller rang up the Chief Minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and threatened to blow up the ghat.

Media reports said the phone was received by the chief minister’s protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat.

The SSP said a case was registered and investigation initiated on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the protocol officer on Sunday.