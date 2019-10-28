California wildfires: State-Wide Emergency Declared

The Governor of the US state of California, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state of emergency because of raging wildfires in California.

The Kincade fire located in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, first started on October 23. It is the largest fire currently burning in the state. More than 15,800 acres of land has already been scorched and as of late Sunday, the fire was only 5 per cent contained. About 2,000 fire personnel were assigned to battle the wildfire.

Along with other smaller fires in northern California, 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate the region as homes and business are at high risk with the fast-moving blazes.

So far this year more than 207,600 acres have been scorched by wildfires. This is down significantly from 1.8 million acres burned in 2018.

The California wildfire season continues through December.