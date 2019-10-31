Bypass Road: New poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer released

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who played a pivotal role in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is all set to return to the thriller genre with his upcoming film Bypass Road.

The makers have unveiled another new poster from the film on Thursday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on his Twitter.

Arriving on 8 Nov 2019… New poster of #BypassRoad… Stars Neil Nitin Mukesh… Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh… Madan Paliwal presentation. #HappyHalloween #Halloween #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/xjWEbc2idS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2019

Apart from Neil Nitin Mukesh, the film also features Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajit Kapur, Taher Shabbir and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal role.

Bypass Road is written by Neil and it marks the directorial debut of the actor’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The suspense thriller is all set to hit the screens on November 8.