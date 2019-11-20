Brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, 3 held

Bhubaneswar: Continuing with a relentless campaign against narcotics, the Commisinearte police’s Quick Action Team (QAT) and Khandagiri Police today conducted a joint raid and seized 55.50 grams of brown sugar near Bharatpur fish market here and arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling the drug.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dayanidhi Barad (37), Pravat Kumar Chauhan (35), Surya Ghadei (23).

According to sources, the police along with the QAT, on being informed conducted a raid near Bharatpur fish market in the afternoon and arrested the trio.

Police have seized 55.50 grams of brown sugar, one car and four cell phones from the possession of the accused, added sources.

The accused persons were arrested under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and a case (657/19) has been registered against them, sources said.