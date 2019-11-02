Box office collection: Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Housefull 4’ stays stable

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 kept the momentum strong, Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China dropped heavily while Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh held well on second Friday at the box office.

As per trade estimates, Housefull 4 completed a week-long run in theatres on Friday, when Fox Star Hindi reported that the film has scored Rs 141.31 crore so far. On Saturday, Housefull 4 actor Riteish Deshmukh said the film is on its way to touch the Rs 150 crore mark in the caption to an Instagram video.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China posted a decent first week collections at Rs 10.50 crore.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh held well on second Friday at the box office. Saand Ki Aankh showed a good hold on second Friday with Rs 1.18 crore, bringing the eight days total to Rs 12.68 crore.