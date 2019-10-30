Body Of Priest Found In Well In Bolangir; Kin Allege ‘Murder’

Bolangir: The decomposed body of a priest has been recovered from a well near Kali temple in Mandala village under Kantabanji police limits of Bolangir district on Wednesday.

The deceased priest has been identified as Bhujabal Parabhoi of Mandala village in the district.

According to sources, the decomposed body was spotted in a well by some locals this morning. Following this, family members of Parabhoi lodged a complaint with Kantabanji police station alleging murder.

In the police complaint, the family members have also mentioned that they suspect chief priest of the Kali temple, Chouban Kishore Majhi, as the main accused in the case.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, while launching a probe into the priest’s death.

It is said that tension prevailed for around one hour at the spot when family members did not allow police to send the body for post mortem. Later, police pacified them by assuring quick action.