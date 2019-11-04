BJP-Shiv Sena power tussle in Maharashtra continues

Mumbai: The power tussle in Maharashtra continues as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been launching veiled attacks on the BJP.

The saffron party is reportedly not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula.

Raut shared a popular couplet by poet Wasim Barelvi on Twitter to show Shiv Sena’s presence and attacked its ally BJP. The Shiv Sena leader hailed the state saying ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and tweeted in Hindi: “Usulon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai.”

Reports said Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Raut has already claimed that Shiv Sena has the support of 170 MLAs and is capable of forming the next government in Maharashtra.