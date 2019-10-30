BJP elects Devendra Fadnavis as legislative party leader in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The BJP on Wednesday elected caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as its legislative party leader at a meeting here.

Addressing the BJP MLAs after being elected their leader, Fadnavis sought to put all speculation to rest over government formation. He said the Mahayuti alliance will come to power in the state.

Fadnavis said: “This mandate is surely for ‘Mahayuti’ (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) as we sought votes for ‘Mahayuti’. People also voted for it. So, there should be no doubt. It will be a ‘Mahayuti’ government”.

The development came amid reports that Fadnavis could take oath as the CM of Maharashtra for a second term on Thursday or Friday, whether ally Shiv Sena comes on board or not.

The Shiv Sena has been sticking to its demand for a 50:50 formula on CM’s post.

