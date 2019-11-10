BJD condemns Aparajita Sarangi’s opinion on Odisha govt’s 5T policy

Bhubaneswar: Spokesperson of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Dr. Sasmit Patra today condemned Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi for her opinion on government’s 5T policy.

Sarangi today once again slammed Odisha government’s 5T framework, which aims to achieve progress through Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time & Transformation, during her visit to Sambalpur. “There are lapses in the system of administration management. As a resident of Odisha, I would say that this is not the right model of governance,” Sarangi had stated.

Addressing a presser here today, the BJD spokesperson accused the BJP MP of having an ‘identity crisis’ and ‘oscillating’ between being a former administrator and a politician.

“It seems Aparajita Sarangi has developed an identity crisis. She is speaking against 5T & Mo Sarkar out of jealousy,” says BJD leader Sasmit Patra.

“It is my belief that a public-oriented policy like 5T will very soon be accepted not only by the BJP-ruled states but also by Centre,” Dr. Patra added.