Birla Gagan Narang High Performance Centre for Shooting Commences Operation

Bhubaneswar: Birla Gagan Narang High Performance Centre for Shooting, set up by Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation in partnership with Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha and Aditya Birla Group has commenced operation in the city, under the banner ODISHA TALENT ADOPTION PROGRAM (OTAP) with a two-pronged approach to develop the shooting sport eco-system in the state.

First, training of existing Rifle shooters in the high performance camp is being conducted at Odisha Rifle Association Range, Bhubaneswar, by Coach Yunarti Ilyas, Guns for Glory, who brings along years of expertise in working at grassroots and elite level. The High Performance Training Camp for National Level athletes from Odisha will be conducted for Rifle & Pistol shooters in association with the Odisha Rifle Association (ORA). This National Preparatory Camp, at ORA, is focused to prepare the national athletes for the upcoming National Shooting Tournament, in Bhopal, from 7th December 2019 to 3rd January 2020.

Second, is ‘Talent Identification’, which is currently being carried out across schools in Bhubaneswar. Various metacognitive and physical tests are being conducted to identify naturally talented children for the sport of shooting in the age group of 11-14. The tests include BMI, 3D Coordination, Muscle Strength, Finger Dexterity, Finger Tapping, Reaction Time, Adaptive Matrices Test, DTKI – reactive stress tolerance and Two Hand Coordination.

The scientific tests are being currently carried out in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) for 1000 children. A total of 4000 children from various schools of Bhubaneswar will undergo Talent Identification test under OTAP and total of 200 children will be selected, who will undergo the fully funded training under the program, at the new built 10M Shooting Range at Kalinga Stadium, to prepare for State & National Competitions in 2020.

Founder Director, Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, Shri. Gagan Narang said, “The Talent Search would be conducted in various stages where the students will be tested for various Metacognitive & physical attribute skills, required for the sport of shooting like hand-eye coordination, body balance, stress handling, 3D space coordination, etc. Those students who clear these tests successfully would be finally introduced to the sport of shooting. These students would be trained at the newly built 10M Shooting Range at Kalinga Stadium to prepare for State & National Competitions in 2020.”

Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Shri. Tusharkanti Behera, shared, “Shooting is an important Olympic Sport in India and the medal tally of Indian Shooters has increased significantly. Indian shooters have booked 15 berths for Tokyo 2020. With this Shooting HPC, supported by Aditya Birla Group and run with the expertise of renowned Shooter Gagan Narang and his Sports Foundation, we aim to provide state of art facilities and rigorous training and groom the best shooting talent in the State into future national and international players. Requisite Camps have been structured and talented coaches have been engaged to take this objective forward.”

The permanent Shooting range to be set up in Info valley, over 20 acres, will be one of the best and will be hosting national and international competitions, two years from now, he added.

Talking about their association with the Shooting High Performance Centre, Mr. Suryakant Mishra, Chairman, Utkal Alumina International Ltd., Aditya Birla Group said, “Today, athletes from Odisha are bringing laurels in different sporting fields. This Centre will be a hub for aspiring and talented shooters of the State to build a career in the field. In the coming years, Odisha will add a few names of Shooters to its growing list of meritorious sportspersons. Our aim is to make advanced sporting facilities for these young Shooters to help them achieve their dreams.”

The tripartite agreement for the Shooting HPC was signed earlier in November 2018.