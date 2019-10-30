Birendra Lakra to replace injured Varun in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Indian Men’s Team crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia on 1 and 2 November 2019 here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Hockey India announced the replacement of defender-dragflicker Varun Kumar who sustained an injury on his shoulder and right bicep. He will now be replaced by experienced defender Birendra Lakra.

“Varun Kumar injured his shoulder and right bicep on Monday while training. He has been receiving treatment since then but unfortunately, it has not shown enough signs of improvement,” explained Graham Reid, Chief Coach, Indian Men’s Hockey Team.

He further added, “Following the advice from our medical staff who have suggested that he requires rest for a few weeks before he returns to action. Hence, we have decided to replace him with Birendra Lakra, a class defender with over 170 International Caps. He is very experienced and knows well the conditions in Bhubaneswar and is ready to play.”

Indian Men’s Team will take on Russia at 2000 hours at the Kalinga Stadium on 1 November and 2 November while the Indian Women’s Team will take on USA at 1800 hours.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.