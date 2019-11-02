Bhupinder Hooda appointed as Haryana Cong legislature party leader

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday was appointed as leader of Congress legislature party in Haryana.

The Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appointed Hooda as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state. AICC Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference here that Hooda will be the Leader of Opposition in the newly-constituted assembly.

A resolution was passed by the MLAs unanimously authorising Gandhi to elect the CLP leader. Azad also hailed Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja for their efforts in the assembly polls. Their combination has worked well for the party and  they ensured a good performance by the Congress, he added.

 

