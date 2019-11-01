Bhadrak woman beaten up by hubby & given triple talaq

Bhadrak: In another shocking incident, a woman of Mulla Sahi under Purunabazar police limits in Bhadrak district was beaten up by her husband and given triple talaq over a family feud last night.

The accused husband has been identified as Shaikh Haquiq.

According to sources, Haquiq has been working as a daily labourer. A few days ago, Haquiq gave Rs 700 to his wife but she spent that money last week as some guests had come to their house.

Yesterday, Haquiq asked her to give that money but failed to give it. Following this, Haquiq beat his wife mercilessly, injuring her critically. After this, he pronounced talaq thrice and also told the matter to the family members of his wife.

The victim has been admitted to Bhadrak DHH in a critical condition and she will lodge a complaint against his husband after her discharge from the hospital, sources said.