Bengal CM urges Centre to probe snooping on scribes

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged centre to probe into messaging service WhatsApp’s claim that Israeli spyware snooped on journalists.

“This is very serious. I will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the matter is probed,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo described the situation in the country as “quite serious”.

She said her phone was tapped and alleged that this is happening at the behest of the central government and two-three state governments.