BDA enforcement inspector nabbed red-handed while taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths today arrested an enforcement inspector of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 here.

The accused officer has been identified as Purusottam Jena. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from one Sambit Panigrahi.

According to Vigilance source, the accused, Jena had demanded the bribe from Panigrahi for submission of part demolition report of his house located at Jaydev Vihar in the Court of Civil Judge Senior Division at Bhubaneswar.

Following this, Panigrahi had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance. The Vigilance officials then laid a trap and caught Jena red-handed while he was accepting the amount from the complainant.

“The bribe amount of Rs 15,000 has been recovered and seized. The accused has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court. The rented house of accused Jena located over 508/116 at Satyanagar in the city is under search,” the Vigilance said.

A vigilance case (18/19) has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.