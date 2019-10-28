BCI Asks Agitating Odisha Lawyers To Withdraw Strike, Join Court Work

New Delhi/ Cuttack: The Bar Council of India (BCI) today asked the agitating lawyers of Odisha to withdraw thier ongoing cease-wrok stir terming the strike as baseless and unnecessary.

In a notice to 68 district bar associations including the Orissa High Court Bar Association, the BCI has directed the agitating lawyers to withdraw their strike and join the court work at the earliest.

The BCI has further directed the bar associations to cooperate with judicial work and inform the council about their decision by November 3.

“The lawyers who fail to adhere to the BCI’s stricture will face suspension as well as disqualification from taking part in Bar Council elections,” the BCI letter further warned.

When asked about this recent directives, Orissa HC Bar Association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty said that a decision in this regard will be taken during the General Council meeting scheduled to be held on November 1.