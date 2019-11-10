BCCI to hold first AGM under Ganguly on Dec 1

Mumbai: The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI will be held under the new president Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai on December 1.

As the current rule stands, Ganguly will have to demit office after nine months due to the mandatory Cooling-Off period. A circular from the BCCI said that the AGM will be held on December 1 in Mumbai.

“The day-to-day management of the BCCI shall be conducted by the professionals in both cricketing and non-cricketing matters under direct supervision, direction and control of the respective office bearers,” a BCCI official said.

However, BCCI will have to appeal to the Supreme Court for any amendment in the registered constitution as per Apex Court judgement on August 9, 2018.

