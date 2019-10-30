BCCI asks SG to to deliver pink balls for first-ever day-night Test

Mumbai: As India is set to organise the first-ever day-night Test at the Eden Gardens from November 22, the BCCI has asked manufacturer SG to deliver 72 pink balls by next week.

It will be a big challenge for SG as its pink ball is yet to be tested in a competitive game. But the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that SG pink balls will be used for the landmark game, leaving the manufacturer with very little room for error.

SG had faced strong criticism from some Indian players in the previous home season with India skipper Virat Kohli saying that the red ball got scuffed up way too early in comparison to the Dukes used in England and Kookaburra in Australia.

Notably, the Duleep Trophy was played with Kookaburra pink balls for three seasons and not SG before the BCCI switched back to the red ball this year.

Considering the bowlers have faced issues with the red ‘SG Test’, it remains to be seen how the company steps up to the pink ball challenge.