Barpali CDPO under scanner for amassing disproportionate assets

Bargarh: Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at different places including the residence of the  Barpali CDPO for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the known source of income.

The Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) has been identified as Sanjukta Lenka.

Acting on the allegation against the officer, a team of the anti-corruption wing led by DSP Barendra Nayak on Thursday morning carried out raids at five including her residence and the properties belonging to her relatives.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

