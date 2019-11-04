Baripada ‘Mudhi-Mansa’: An authentic Odia cuisine

Bhubaneswar: Baripada, familiar to one and all as a popular town of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, offers the naturality in the authentic Odia cuisine ‘Mudhi-Mansa’.

Puffed rice or ‘Mudhi’ is one of the most likeable food in Odisha and entire North-east of India. Surprisingly, both at home and in the street food items, this item has not so far found any replacement and continues to stay king among all snack food items.

The first quality of the food product, Baripada Mudhi, is it is natural, free from additives, and prepared through hygienic and indigenous ways. ‘Mudhi Mansa’ (puffed rice mixed with mutton gravy) enjoys high popularity as an exquisite food item in the tiny township of Baripada.

Mati handi Mansa is mutton (‘Mansa’) marinated with spices and simmered in an earthen pot (‘mati handi’) for an hour on a traditional hearth, till it is cooked. The cooking does not involve frying, sautéing or pressure cooking, as the seasoned meat is left to cook in its own water, though with occasional stirrings and addition of water when required. The meat after cooking acquires a deep brownish tint while retaining individual aromas of the spices added.

Taking a cue from this highly popular food item, people here do not forget to prepare “Mudhi Mansa” in their households with the left-over gravy from the mutton curry by simply putting a bowl of “Mudhi” in the pressure-cooker with gravy and heating the mixture in slight heat. Pieces of chopped onion and green chilly add big spice to the taste as children devour on this served item.