Bank Frauds: CBI Conducts Raids At 170 Locations Across 15 States

New Delhi: As part of a nationwide crackdown on bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly 170 locations across 15 states.

As per reports, the raid at separate places started early this morning.

The raids by the investigating agency, which has a dedicated wing to probe bank frauds, are linked to an investigation in 35 criminal cases involving fraud of Rs 7,000 crore.

Besides, the agency has not revealed the names of the banks which have been targeted in the nationwide raids.

