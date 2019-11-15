Bali Yatra ground lakes: Naveen appreciates Cuttack District Administration’s efforts

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Cuttack District Administration in transforming water bodies near Bali Yatra ground into beautiful lakes.

Taking to the microblogging site, Patnaik acknowledged the developmental work in creating a welcoming environment around the historic ground.

Notably, Cuttack District Administration revived three unused water bodies adjoining the historic Baliyatra ground and transformed them into beautiful lakes. Chief Justice of Odisha, KS Jhaveri, inaugurated a pedestrian path beside the Lake.