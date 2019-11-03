“Baba” thrashed for misbehaving with woman in Basudevpur

By pragativadinewsservice
"Baba" thrashed for misbehaving with woman
Bhadrak: A self-proclaimed godman (baba) was thrashed by locals of Basudevpur area in Bhadrak district for allegedly misbehaving with a married woman.

According to sources, the infertile couple resorted to seeking help from the baba in order to conceive a baby. Taking advantage of their helpless condition the baba allegedly assured to help them.

However, late last night, he called the woman and took her to the crematorium alone on the pretext of conducting necessary rituals.

Later, he attempted to molest her. Hearing the woman scream, the victim’s husband along with the locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of the baba. He was later tied to the pole and beaten black and blue for attempting the shameful act.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and rescued the baba from the angry mob in a critical condition. The accused baba has been admitted to a hospital in Basudevpur, sources said.

