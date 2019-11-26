Ayodhya verdict review: ‘Keeping dispute alive will be harmful for Muslims’

Ayodhya verdict review
Mumbai: Over 100 Muslims, including Bollywood veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, have opposed the review of Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.

They are of the view that keeping the dispute alive will harm the community.

The apex court on November 9, in a historic judgment, ordered the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be allotted for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced that it will file a review petition against the apex court’s order. The AIMPLB took the decision at the executive body meeting of the AIMPLB in Lucknow.

 

