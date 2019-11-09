Ayodhya verdict: India is the winner, says Venkaiah Naidu

Ayodhya verdict
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that India is the winner. Naidu was referring to the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute.

The Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu that India is the winner from this judgment. Our desire and ability to live together has triumphed, it said.

In a unanimous verdict, the top court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The Vice President said that divisions will dissipate “our collective energies” and added that “this great land of ours has space for all”.

