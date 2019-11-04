Ayodhya land dispute: NSA will be imposed to maintain peace, say UP Police

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday asserted that it is ready to deal with any mishap ahead of the verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case.

Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh told the media that under no circumstances anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Singh said our Intelligence machinery is geared up and if need be, then National Security Act will be imposed on anti-social elements.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already issued a four-page directive barring people in Ayodhya district to make any defamatory posts on social media platforms till December 28.

The government has also restricted electronic media from conducting debates on the Ayodhya dispute in the district for two months.