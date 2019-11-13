Assistant Executive Engineer Of Water Resource Dept Dismissed For Corruption

Assistant Executive Engineer
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today dismissed an assistant executive engineer of the Water Resources department for misappropriating funds.

The assistant techie, Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, has been handed down jail term and penalty by Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack.

After hearing of the case concluded, the convicted assistant executive engineer has been dismissed from the service by the Department of Water Resources, Odisha.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the State government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption, an official press note stated.

As per the report, Choudhury has been convicted for embezzling funds meant for a Culture Centre from the MPLAD fund and producing a fake bill of Rs 10,197 while he was posted as a Stipendary Engineer at Dasarathpur Block in Jajpur district.

