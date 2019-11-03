Assam NRC process is a victim of armchair commentators: CJI

New Delhi: The Assam NRC process is well-intentioned but has become a victim of armchair commentators, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has said on Sunday.

Gogoi, who headed the bench which ordered the NRC in Assam, said it was a well-intended exercise aimed at curbing illegal immigration. He, however, regretted that the whole process has become a victim of “armchair commentators”.

The CJI-led bench of the Supreme Court had transferred NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh in the wake of a series of controversies.

There was widespread anger and a sense of betrayal among political parties as the NRC process rejected the citizenship claims of a little over 19 lakh people.

The Assam government as well as the ruling BJP in the state had expressed concern over several “technical flaws” in the process.

